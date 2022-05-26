ANN CROTTY: Is it time to scrap share awards?
It is not free to the company — if it were it could be used to pay workers too
26 May 2022 - 05:00
What an own goal it would be. The idea that mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe might revoke Sibanye-Stillwater’s right to mine if the company opted to run its current strike for a prolonged period, is as chilling as it is unlikely.
Not that the government wouldn’t have the right to do just that but, with Sibanye being the largest employer in SA’s mining industry and a hefty contributor to the fiscus, it would come at a huge cost to the economy. The fact is, in cobbling together one of the world’s largest mining groups, Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman has saved thousands of SA mining jobs that had been threatened by prolonged inept leadership...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now