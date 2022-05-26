Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Is it time to scrap share awards? It is not free to the company — if it were it could be used to pay workers too B L Premium

What an own goal it would be. The idea that mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe might revoke Sibanye-Stillwater’s right to mine if the company opted to run its current strike for a prolonged period, is as chilling as it is unlikely.

Not that the government wouldn’t have the right to do just that but, with Sibanye being the largest employer in SA’s mining industry and a hefty contributor to the fiscus, it would come at a huge cost to the economy. The fact is, in cobbling together one of the world’s largest mining groups, Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman has saved thousands of SA mining jobs that had been threatened by prolonged inept leadership...