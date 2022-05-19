ANN CROTTY: The eco threat of inequality
Prince Harry’s Travalyst initiative may be well meaning, but it won’t dent the carbon emissions of the world’s wealthiest
19 May 2022 - 05:00
It’s difficult to know what to make of Prince Harry’s determination to push ahead with his eco-travel initiative. He’s either remarkably brave or tone-deaf.
Harry was recently on Aotearoa television — that’s New Zealand to those who, unlike Harry, don’t know much Maori — reminding the world of the Travalyst initiative he launched back in 2018. Travalyst, says Harry, “is dedicated to making sustainable tourism mainstream for all of us”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now