Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: The eco threat of inequality Prince Harry’s Travalyst initiative may be well meaning, but it won’t dent the carbon emissions of the world’s wealthiest B L Premium

It’s difficult to know what to make of Prince Harry’s determination to push ahead with his eco-travel initiative. He’s either remarkably brave or tone-deaf.

Harry was recently on Aotearoa television — that’s New Zealand to those who, unlike Harry, don’t know much Maori — reminding the world of the Travalyst initiative he launched back in 2018. Travalyst, says Harry, “is dedicated to making sustainable tourism mainstream for all of us”...