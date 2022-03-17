ANN CROTTY: Beware of the buyback
The JSE does not provide sufficient comfort given the potential abuses
17 March 2022 - 05:00
The now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t Companies Amendment Bill has disappeared again. In fact, it’s been missing since it made a brief appearance back in October. That was the first time it had been seen since an even briefer appearance in September 2018.
When it resurfaced last October, interested parties were invited to respond to the proposed amendments, and the resulting update of the 2008 Companies Bill was expected to be completed some time in 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now