ANN CROTTY: Beware of the buyback The JSE does not provide sufficient comfort given the potential abuses

The now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t Companies Amendment Bill has disappeared again. In fact, it’s been missing since it made a brief appearance back in October. That was the first time it had been seen since an even briefer appearance in September 2018.

When it resurfaced last October, interested parties were invited to respond to the proposed amendments, and the resulting update of the 2008 Companies Bill was expected to be completed some time in 2022...