ANN CROTTY: JSE starts to show teeth The bourse's censure of Ayo demonstrates it could also act against others

It’s been a tough week for directors of JSE-listed companies, what with the Tongaat directors making an appearance in court and two former nonexecutive directors of Ayo Technologies being banned from serving as directors or office bearers of a JSE-listed company for five years. In Tongaat’s case the directors are facing a considerably grimmer prospect than those at Ayo.

Finally it looks as though there are consequences for directors not doing their well-paid jobs properly...