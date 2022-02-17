ANN CROTTY: JSE starts to show teeth
The bourse’s censure of Ayo demonstrates it could also act against others
17 February 2022 - 05:00
It’s been a tough week for directors of JSE-listed companies, what with the Tongaat directors making an appearance in court and two former nonexecutive directors of Ayo Technologies being banned from serving as directors or office bearers of a JSE-listed company for five years. In Tongaat’s case the directors are facing a considerably grimmer prospect than those at Ayo.
Finally it looks as though there are consequences for directors not doing their well-paid jobs properly...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now