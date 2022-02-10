Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Should we be worried about Xi Jinping? George Soros for one is very worried about Xi Jinping. Should we be too? B L Premium

It’s unlikely that billionaire fund manager George Soros was invited to last week’s opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing; it’s equally unlikely that he would have attended even if he had been.

Days before the ceremony, Soros — now 91 — addressed the Hoover Institution, a public policy think-tank, and set out the damage that President Xi Jinping could wreak not only on China but the world...