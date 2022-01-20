Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Consultants lurking in the shadows Why listed companies should disclose what consultants they’ve hired B L Premium

It was difficult not to feel some sympathy for Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso as she struggled to explain to Bruce Whitfield why Bain had been allowed back into the fold before the final curtain is drawn on the Zondo commission.

Her organisation had taken a principled stand in 2018 following the findings of judge Robert Nugent’s inquiry into the SA Revenue Service (Sars). Nugent was scathing about the role Bain played in the near-destruction of the tax collector...