ANN CROTTY: How 21st century consumers are destroying environmental resources
If we were to pay for damage producers cause, nature would soon benefit
09 December 2021 - 05:00
Did you notice how COP26 seamlessly morphed into Black Friday last month? How concerns about deforestation of the Amazon became concerns about Amazon not matching last year’s spike in Black Friday sales?
Presumably executives from H&M, Ikea and Walmart, hot from signing up to the UN’s "Race to Zero" initiative, rushed back from Glasgow to their head offices to ensure plans were in place for another record-breaking discounted sale of "stuff" on Black Friday...
