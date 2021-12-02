Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: And the winning AGM is … Sasol was a contender, but there were two nagging issues B L Premium

The arrival of Omicron is likely to delay the return of the live AGM. It’s regrettable because, while lots of JSE-listed companies have made significant strides in their handling of virtual AGMs, many of them haven’t.

Indeed, a worrying number of companies have hosted such grim events that it’s possible they contravened the Companies Act, specifically the section which requires that shareholders attending an AGM must be able to communicate concurrently with each other "without an intermediary". That was almost forgivable in the first year of Covid, but not at this stage...