Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: What SA listed companies and European soccer clubs have in common These days, everyone seems to believe that simply throwing money at a handful of people is the answer to recruiting and retaining 'talent'

SA has scores of tertiary education facilities, some world-class, churning out tens of thousands of graduates every year. And then there are the graduates of all the business schools that have sprouted like mushrooms in the past few decades.

Here’s the issue: where are all those who finished tertiary education in the late 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s? They can’t all have emigrated. How is it that despite all those "skilled" individuals coming into the marketplace, almost without exception within the first few paragraphs of a listed company’s remuneration report, reference will be made to SA’s dire skills shortage?..