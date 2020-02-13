Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: The battle for the skies No amount of tax on air travel or bans on petrol cars will affect the wealthy BL PREMIUM

No doubt Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is a bit of a chancer. Not only has he insulted almost all of society’s holy cows, he seems most at ease when being obnoxious.

However, he has built a business that provides affordable air travel for 130-million Europeans each year and which happens to generate huge profits for shareholders.