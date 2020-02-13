ANN CROTTY: The battle for the skies
No amount of tax on air travel or bans on petrol cars will affect the wealthy
13 February 2020 - 05:00
No doubt Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is a bit of a chancer. Not only has he insulted almost all of society’s holy cows, he seems most at ease when being obnoxious.
However, he has built a business that provides affordable air travel for 130-million Europeans each year and which happens to generate huge profits for shareholders.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now