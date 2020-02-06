Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Delayed reaction If over half of mergers fail, why reward dealmakers prematurely? BL PREMIUM

Perhaps it’s time to consider a three-to five-year delay before handing out business-related awards. It risks losing some of — well, all of — the immediacy that’s key to these sorts of glittering awards occasions, but what it loses in immediacy it will make up for in authenticity.

In particular, given that over 50% of mergers fail to produce at least the expected benefits, delaying awards for dealmakers by at least three years seems like an excellent idea.