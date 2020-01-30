Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Why South Africans distrust government and media South Africans believe business more than the government or the media BL PREMIUM

Things aren’t looking too good for us here in the SA media. We ply our distrusted trade in a country whose citizens have the lowest level of trust in their government in the world — or at least the part of the world covered by the Edelman Trust Barometer.

To add to that, not only does 60% of the SA public distrust the media but they suspect we’re a bit incompetent and unethical.