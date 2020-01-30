ANN CROTTY: Why South Africans distrust government and media
South Africans believe business more than the government or the media
30 January 2020 - 05:00
Things aren’t looking too good for us here in the SA media. We ply our distrusted trade in a country whose citizens have the lowest level of trust in their government in the world — or at least the part of the world covered by the Edelman Trust Barometer.
To add to that, not only does 60% of the SA public distrust the media but they suspect we’re a bit incompetent and unethical.
