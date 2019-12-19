Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Sugar turns sour Tongaat’s board catered to the company’s former chief’s sweet tooth BL PREMIUM

It’s unlikely that former Tongaat CEO Peter Staude set out to engage in the "undesirable accounting practices" that now threaten the survival of the 127-year-old company that provided him with generously paid employment for 40 years.

It’s unlikely, too, that any of his nine co-accused intended to play any role in the demise of this important and profitable employer.