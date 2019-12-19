ANN CROTTY: Sugar turns sour
Tongaat’s board catered to the company’s former chief’s sweet tooth
19 December 2019 - 05:00
It’s unlikely that former Tongaat CEO Peter Staude set out to engage in the "undesirable accounting practices" that now threaten the survival of the 127-year-old company that provided him with generously paid employment for 40 years.
It’s unlikely, too, that any of his nine co-accused intended to play any role in the demise of this important and profitable employer.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.