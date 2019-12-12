Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Johann Rupert regales AGM Prodding the Bear comes with risks, but it sparks so many useful insights BL PREMIUM

Any questions?" asks Johann Rupert, managing to make it sound more like a dare than an invitation to query an aspect of Remgro’s financial 2019 performance.

A palpable sense of apprehension spreads across the conference centre at Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa in Somerset West. Rupert, one of the country’s most powerful businessmen, has already indicated he has little patience with shareholder activists such as the ungrateful 32.5% of ordinary shareholders who held out against Fred Robertson’s re-election to the audit committee.