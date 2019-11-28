Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: How lotteries and auctions could help save Eskom Some revolutionary ideas to fix Eskom and excessive executive pay BL PREMIUM

Who’d have thought? 142 people applied for what is possibly the worst job in the world: CEO of Eskom.

It’s difficult to decide whether this is deeply troubling — are these people in denial about the near impossibility of the job, or about the scale of their abilities? — or encouraging, in that so many South Africans are prepared to go into battle despite the odds.