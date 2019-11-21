ANN CROTTY: Jamie Dimon blames JPMorgan’s board for his huge salary
Plausible deniability trotted out by overpaid CEOs doesn’t absolve them
21 November 2019 - 04:00
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon blamed his bank’s board for getting so ridiculously well paid last year. The board of the largest of the big four US banks paid Dimon $31m (about R462m).
In a recent interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes, he was asked, in the context of the "huge problem" of income inequality, whether he thought his remuneration was too high. He replied: "The board sets mine. I have nothing to do with it."
