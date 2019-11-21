Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Jamie Dimon blames JPMorgan’s board for his huge salary Plausible deniability trotted out by overpaid CEOs doesn’t absolve them BL PREMIUM

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon blamed his bank’s board for getting so ridiculously well paid last year. The board of the largest of the big four US banks paid Dimon $31m (about R462m).

In a recent interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes, he was asked, in the context of the "huge problem" of income inequality, whether he thought his remuneration was too high. He replied: "The board sets mine. I have nothing to do with it."