ANN CROTTY: Sasol board still demand excess deference from shareholders Where deference flourishes, hubris follows (with destruction close behind)

The Sasol board’s decision on the proposed tabling of a resolution from shareholders, namely not to allow it, was rubbish.

I don’t make that statement lightly and I realise it might be more lacking in deference than the board would like. But I make it in the spirit of the recent "mea culpa" issued by the board on the rather embarrassing and extremely expensive snafu at Lake Charles in the US. The mea culpa was essentially an attack on excess deference within Sasol, though it provided no clarity on precisely how much deference was deemed to be "excess".