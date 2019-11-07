Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Here’s the plan for a united winning SA Restraints should be forced on executives too, not just civil servants BL PREMIUM

Where would this country be if we took business as seriously as we take sport, or at least rugby? Instead of corporate headhunters and members of nomination committees identifying the new leaders out of a smallish pool, we’d have talent scouts scouring every corner of the country looking for individuals with the greatest potential.

It’s not just in rugby that this country has enormous talent; how sad that, for reasons stretching across government and the private sector, so much of it is allowed to go to waste. But that’s a story for another day.