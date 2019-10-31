Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: When Tony O’Reilly blew it If O’Reilly had sold in 2009, Survés media reign may never have happened BL PREMIUM

At some stage in 2009 I tracked down Tony O’Reilly, executive chair of Independent News & Media (INM) Plc, and on the phone asked him if he would consider selling any or all of the SA subsidiary.

I told him I was representing a staff trust keen to acquire a 25% stake in the company. O’Reilly, who was staying at the One&Only hotel, was in SA to attend another of those inappropriately lush INM parties. These extravagant affairs were regular events, even as local management cut back on resources available to journalists.