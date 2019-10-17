Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Friends of Amadiba deserve a Nobel prize The friends of Amadiba are fighting for development on their terms BL PREMIUM

It’s difficult to know what to make of the fact that the latest winners of the Nobel prize for economics received it in large part because they actually went out to investigate what it was they wanted to understand. The three academics apparently pioneered on-the-ground experiments to discover the most effective ways to tackle poverty in the developing world.

"Tackling poverty in the developing world" has a chilling Bono-type echo to it and conjures up images of sumptuous conferences in exotic locations on the edges of grinding poverty.