ANN CROTTY: Moyo's legal team set for corporate history A public battle over the right to be paid R250m would yield useful insights

Peter Moyo’s legal team looks set to create even more corporate history. The former Old Mutual CEO’s lawyers might very well pull off the first-ever "claw-forward" remuneration strategy. And it could happen before any JSE remuneration committee succeeds in implementing the more familiar clawback strategy.

Clawbacks have become a fashionable addition to the bag of tricks that enables overpaid remuneration committee members to devise even more reasons for heaping huge awards on their executives.