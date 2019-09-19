ANN CROTTY: What is going on with the Broad-based BEE Commission?
Making it impossible to benefit from BBBEE requirements
19 September 2019 - 12:10
What is going on with the Broad-based BEE (BBBEE) Commission? In a few short months it has sent a chill through clinics, food gardens, nurseries and all manner of township and rural facilities that care for the most vulnerable of our society.
The commission is threatening to turn off the creaky tap that drip-feeds these facilities and enables them to provide a service to people that most of society (and, truth be told, the government) would prefer to forget.
