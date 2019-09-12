Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Power to the people Remove middlemen and let the millions of investors speak for themselves BL PREMIUM

The Business Roundtable, a powerful lobby group representing most large firms in the US, looks like it might ditch the long-held notion that the primary purpose of a company is to advance the interests of shareholders.

The group recently signed up to the belief that corporations "share a fundamental commitment to all of our stakeholders", which means employees, communities and suppliers; it even includes the environment.