ANN CROTTY: Power to the people
Remove middlemen and let the millions of investors speak for themselves
12 September 2019 - 05:00
The Business Roundtable, a powerful lobby group representing most large firms in the US, looks like it might ditch the long-held notion that the primary purpose of a company is to advance the interests of shareholders.
The group recently signed up to the belief that corporations "share a fundamental commitment to all of our stakeholders", which means employees, communities and suppliers; it even includes the environment.
