ANN CROTTY: It's time for bank officials to up their game Unions need to behave like the shareholders they actually are

Is the SA Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo) intending to strike on September 27 or from September 27? If the former, could we be bothered? Who, other than the striking bank officials, will notice? Even if the strike is from September 27, it mightn’t disrupt too many people unless the strikers manage to rope in the backroom support staff.

Bank executives have spent so much effort discouraging us from using branches that not being able to go to one for a day, or even weeks, wouldn’t disrupt many people’s lives. Interfering with electronic banking would be another matter. But does Sasbo have the organisational capacity to pull off a sustained assault on financial services in that manner?