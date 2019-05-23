ANN CROTTY: PIC is an utterly depressing disappointment

Long4Life’s shares have been punished, but it seems a transformative deal may be just over the horizon
At such a fragile time, there is no place for a public protector who doesn’t protect the public
A book launch became a spectacular display of Wiese’s ability to charm all but the most implacable of sceptics
Twenty-five years into democracy, millions of rural children in SA are still being denied a proper education. FM readers can help them get it – while sharing an offroad adventure
Graham Wood glimpsed some cities of the future at a recent international conference in Cairo and heard how they will affect climate change
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.