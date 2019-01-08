ANN CROTTY: Talking about democratic capitalism

What would Factfulness author Hans Rosling have made of the comments of one of the French protesters that after paying for rent, food and petrol she could not afford to take an annual holiday? Rosling — who died last year shortly after finishing his book about how the world is actually considerably better than most of us believe — might have been tempted to remind her of just how well off she and all her gilets jaunes colleagues are now.

Rosling’s book provides a useful account of the progress that has been made by mankind over the centuries and reminds us of how much better off we are now than before.

Just 10% of the global population is living in severe poverty, compared with 85% as recently as 200 years ago; life expectancy has been extended significantly; fewer countries are being run by oppressive patriarchies; and, despite the headlines, far fewer people are being killed in wars.

Perhaps French president Emmanuel Macron, and our own President Cyril Ramaphosa, should consider distributing copies of the book to citizens whenever they take to the streets to protest against their grim lot in life. By Rosling’s definition even the vast majority of SA’s township dwellers exist a few rungs above "severe poverty" and, with access to electricity, education and health services, are considerably better off than they might have been 20, 50 or 100 years ago.

And the French protester’s complaint about not being able to afford a holiday – even a car journey to a nearby caravan park – marks her and her hundreds of thousands of yellow vest colleagues as being among Rosling’s top 50% wealthy in the world.