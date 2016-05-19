Boardroom Tails: Why reporting time is grim

AFTER all the hype it seems no-one was paying a blind bit of notice to what French economist Thomas Piketty had to tell us on his visit to SA last year. At least no-one who might be in a position to alter the situation.

Despite the standing ovations he got in response to his warnings about the dangers of growing inequality, not one remuneration committee here was persuaded it might be time to rein in some of the worst excesses of shareholder capitalism. Instead of cutting back on executive pay in response to Piketty’s warnings, they’ve made their remuneration reports a little longer, providing more self-serving justification for their eye-watering packages. And longer inevitably means more dense and inaccessible.

Which is why autumn is such a grim time in SA. It’s not that the days are shorter and colder, it’s that it’s bank remuneration reporting time. This means wading through screeds of inaccessible, self-serving prose about how brilliant and rare our executive talent is, how this talent must be nurtured and rewarded on a scale previously unimagined and, how shareholders should be truly grateful to have the opportunity to do so.

Imagine what President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas could do if they were given the opportunity provided by “remuneration reports” to justify their booty.

That a handful of executives are so critical to the survival of these banks should fill not only the shareholders but the SA Reserve Bank with horror.

Instead of encouraging the system by paying out grotesque amounts, it might make more sense to cull the top 1% every three years or so. That would force the banks to develop the broad base of talent needed for sustainable earnings growth.

And should we take comfort from the fact that 98% of Standard Bank’s shareholders voted in support of its remuneration policy? Or should we wonder whether this is not the source of the problem? Of course it wasn’t the people who actually own the Standard Bank shares who voted at last year’s AGM. It was the portfolio managers who voted on behalf of the investors and workers who are invested in the equity market.

That said, the problem is systemic and, as is evident each time the Public Investment Corp publishes its voting record, there’s little that even a large investor can do to change a fundamentally flawed system.

That 25% of shareholders voted last year against Investec’s decision to award Stephen Koseff the most value-usurping pay package among SA bankers seemed to have spurred on its remuneration committee to greater obscenity. A report by Bloomberg reveals that Koseff, whose 20 years at the helm is more in line with a dynasty than a listed company bound by corporate governance rules, provides the least value for money of our bank executives.

Bloomberg’s calculations suggest there’s little more than a whimsical link between remuneration and value creation.

So could it be that justification for high pay can be found in the heavy responsibility that weighs on these executives’ shoulders? They do have huge responsibilities, but you have to wonder what responsibilities are without personal consequences. If these executives fail to perform they risk the jobs of thousands of employees. Their own may or may not be at risk. And if it is, the responsible executive always has the accumulated remuneration to fall back on.

The Myburgh report on the collapse of African Bank highlights just how sheltered directors are from personal consequences. Myburgh had damning things to say about the bank’s board and management team; he talked of negligence, recklessness and incompetence. But he is right, none of that will get you into much trouble with the law. The Companies Act requires proof of intent to be negligent, reckless and incompetent.

The courts want more than a dead body and smoking gun. They want a signed confession.

Is it any wonder no-one pays attention to Piketty?