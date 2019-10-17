Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A train to nowhere driven by a bunch of losers As SA hurtles down the road of a completely failed state, politicians haven’t stopped trying to kill off the parts that still work BL PREMIUM

People who do not learn from history are bound to repeat it, to paraphrase the quote attributed to philosopher George Santayana. As SA hurtles down the road of a completely failed state, politicians haven’t stopped trying to kill off the parts that still work. As the last remaining functioning pillar of state, the judiciary has for the past 10 years borne the brunt of corrupt, power-hungry and morally challenged politicians seeking to remove the last obstacle to untrammelled power.

Countries that have taken this road have become a laughing stock, failed pariah states whose citizens have no choice but to flee to more hospitable countries. Look at Zimbabwe. Or just step out of the door and see Zimbabwe at the next set of traffic lights.