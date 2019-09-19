Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: King of double standards How dare journalists uncover how Julius Malema personally benefited from the VBS loot BL PREMIUM

With an awkward effigy of Robert Mugabe and that ever-so-prominent Hitlerian moustache keeping a stern watch to his left, that great peacetime revolutionary Julius Malema went on the offensive, raging against news outlets of "white monopoly capital" (WMC).

Malema used last week’s occasion of the despot’s death to "ban" some journalists and some publications from ever attending public events of his EFF. Yawn! I am so panicked!