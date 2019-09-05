Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How SA protects monsters Amending the constitution to restore the death penalty is, I believe, only one of the steps we need to take BL PREMIUM

"Violence and abuse against women have no place in our society. Government is calling on women to speak out, and not allow themselves to be victims by keeping quiet," the official government Twitter account said after Mrwetyana’s death. Blaming the victim.

On the day Mrwetyana’s alleged killer appeared in court, the body of Janika Mallo, 14, was found in the backyard of her grandmother’s home in Heinz Park, Cape Town. A few days earlier, a six-year-old child was shot dead in Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats.