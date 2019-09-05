SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How SA protects monsters
Amending the constitution to restore the death penalty is, I believe, only one of the steps we need to take
05 September 2019 - 05:00
"Violence and abuse against women have no place in our society. Government is calling on women to speak out, and not allow themselves to be victims by keeping quiet," the official government Twitter account said after Mrwetyana’s death. Blaming the victim.
On the day Mrwetyana’s alleged killer appeared in court, the body of Janika Mallo, 14, was found in the backyard of her grandmother’s home in Heinz Park, Cape Town. A few days earlier, a six-year-old child was shot dead in Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.