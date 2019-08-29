Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Why BEE will remain unattainable for another 25 years We have elected officials who, instead of pushing growth-enhancing policies and reforms, are sucked into the politics of hate and race-baiting BL PREMIUM

In 2010, when Lwazi Bam became president of the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa (Abasa), he said his main mission would be to render the organisation irrelevant; to ensure the development of black chartered accountants was accelerated to the extent that the association became redundant.

SA has no choice but to emulate Bam’s attitude when it comes to our most pressing problems — land reform and BEE among them. We need to be so impatient with landlessness, and implement the redistribution of land to black people with such vigour, that within a generation there will be no need for a department of rural development & land reform.