Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: In SA today, thugs are in charge and on the offensive Those that shout the loudest are winning. And because the good men and women are silent, the fools have multiplied

The Guptas must be smiling all the way to their cash vaults. The £100,000 monthly retainer they paid disgraced public relations firm Bell Pottinger for two years to besmirch SA may well have been the best investment they made — ranking right up there with capturing a head of state. This polarising, evil and racist campaign was a decoy to draw the nation’s attention away from the looting frenzy. It succeeded beyond their wildest imagination.

Bell Pottinger is gone, but its noxious influence will remain for years — worsened by the poverty wrought by the declining economy and the bankruptcy of ideas of those in charge of the government.