SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A success story to buy into
The SA Reserve Bank has led a successful rescue and turnaround of the African Bank Holdings group
11 July 2019 - 05:00
The SA Reserve Bank has led a successful rescue and turnaround of the African Bank Holdings group. When the bank presents its financial results for the year to end-September, it will tell the investing community that its annual profits came in at more than R1bn.
