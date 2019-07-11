Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A success story to buy into The SA Reserve Bank has led a successful rescue and turnaround of the African Bank Holdings group BL PREMIUM

The SA Reserve Bank has led a successful rescue and turnaround of the African Bank Holdings group. When the bank presents its financial results for the year to end-September, it will tell the investing community that its annual profits came in at more than R1bn.