Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy editor: Financial Mail
Opinion / Between the Chains

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: PetroSA running on empty

PetroSA survives only to help politicians and their friends drain taxpayers. It fits in perfectly with its sister companies under the state’s control: the SABC, Denel, Eskom, SAA

14 February 2019 - 05:00 Sikonathi Mantshantsha

