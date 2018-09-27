SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The most important decision of Ramaphosa’s presidency
Cyril Ramaphosa has five weeks to make the most important decision of his presidency: to appoint a competent person to replace the hapless Shaun Abrahams as head of the NPA
27 September 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.