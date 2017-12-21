SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Chop the ugly, rotten head off

By its reinstatement of the compromised and unsuitable Koko — who might also be found guilty of commercial crimes, should Eskom have the stomach to test the many allegations of corruption against him — Eskom’s board has signed its own dismissal letter.

Incompetent and unsuitable In this, the Eskom board will likely follow in the footsteps of the SABC board which, against all sensible legal advice and common sense, returned former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to the head office. A few months later, not only was Motsoeneng out of a job, but the disgraced board had melted away under parliamentary and public pressure. That will happen at Eskom — and the sooner the better.

The job of removing the incompetent and unsuitable Eskom board will be made easier by the chairman’s own admission that it failed in its duties, the first of which is good corporate governance. In parliament three weeks ago, Khoza scored himself and his colleagues three out of 10 for this.

Furthermore, the leadership of Khoza and his predecessors has left Eskom bankrupt, and played the single largest part in facilitating SA’s sovereign credit downgrades. There’s a lot more at stake. Eskom owes the markets R471bn that government cannot stump up if called upon to do so.

Only the spineless Brown could reward that kind of performance. But she has long overstayed her usefulness — if she was ever of any use at all.

The ANC’s reconfigured leadership would do well to heed Machiavelli’s advice: "He who wishes to be obeyed must know how to command." And the first, urgent command is to give Zuma, Brown and all they represent their marching orders before parliament opens in February.