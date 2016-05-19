Between the Chains: Why did banks close the Gupta accounts?

THE Gupta family and their Oakbay group of companies have made a doomed political and public relations campaign out of their soured relations with SA banks. They may have fooled a few. But they have not dealt with the elephant in the room: why did the banks close their well-funded accounts?

Since some of the country’s banks and firms fired Oakbay as a client, the Gupta family, which owns the investment company, has embarked on a campaign that it hopes will pile pressure on Barclays Africa’s Absa, First National Bank, Standard Bank, auditing firm KPMG and Nedbank to resume their services.

In that campaign Oakbay has even drafted its alleged puppets in government — or at least those in cabinet who still take orders from the family — to instruct the banks to co-operate.

As the Financial Mail noted a few weeks ago, only mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane followed up on the “cabinet decision” by writing a letter requesting a meeting with the banks, which the banks ignored. Now labour minister Mildred Oliphant joined him to meet Standard Bank.

Even the ANC Women’s League was shaken from its unladylike slumber to lament these “colluding tactics of financial institutions”.

In their haste to carry out the instruction from their apparent puppetmasters at 1 Saxonwold Drive, Jacob Zuma’s cabinet and other stooges, including the National Union of Mineworkers, conveniently ignored a key fact: banking is a voluntary and private relationship between the bank and the client and is immune from third party interference. Not even the “good intentions” of a concerned government can penetrate that contract.

The NUM, which suddenly found its long-lost voice as a champion of workers, was moved to say: “The banks’ decision to cut ties with Oakbay Investments related companies is not going to affect only their target persons but also the poor workers working for those companies.”

The labour union pleaded that workers “must not be pawns in the war of who succeeds in capturing the state between Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa and First National Bank on one hand and Oakbay Investments on the other.”

The mineworkers on the platinum belt must wish they also worked for the Guptas. They would have long been enjoying the minimum R12,500 monthly wage they have been dying for since 2010, when the NUM leadership were hiding in police vehicles.

But I digress. The real issue here is a confidential bank-client relationship that can only be addressed by the parties to the contract.

Banks are subject to supervision by the SA Reserve Bank, and as a service provider they can also be held to account by the National Consumer Commission upon a complaint.

Curiously, Oakbay and the Guptas have not implored any of these institutions of accountability to intervene and whip the banks into line.

Last week I sent Oakbay Investments an e-mail twice with 15 questions (an employee acknowledged receipt on the phone), and spoke to spokesman Gary Naidoo and sent a text message to Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa, inquiring as to the real reason the banks fired a paying client.

Four days later, I’m still waiting for a response.

Banks provide a contractual service, an agreement that cannot just be terminated without reason. Before any of the banks closed the Gupta accounts, they entered into detailed correspondence with their clients, informing them why they might be forced to close the accounts.

Curiously, the Guptas have not divulged any of the correspondence. I asked for it. I suspect I may wait a while longer to see it. I’ll ask again: can you tell us the real reasons why the banks fired your company? Or shut up.