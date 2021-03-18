Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: A bad taste of Naija Maybe I went there on a bad day. But what was on offer was limited and what was available was abysmal — a pity, because the place is beautiful BL PREMIUM

With the weather being so pleasant in Joburg over the past few days, and given the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, it is almost criminal to stay indoors. For who knows how long these pleasant conditions will prevail?

With this in mind, I got into my car and drove to a place that had been highly recommended to me by a friend who loves dining out...