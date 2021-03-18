FRED KHUMALO: A bad taste of Naija
Maybe I went there on a bad day. But what was on offer was limited and what was available was abysmal — a pity, because the place is beautiful
18 March 2021 - 05:00
With the weather being so pleasant in Joburg over the past few days, and given the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, it is almost criminal to stay indoors. For who knows how long these pleasant conditions will prevail?
With this in mind, I got into my car and drove to a place that had been highly recommended to me by a friend who loves dining out...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now