FRED KHUMALO: A doomed coalition
Steenhuisen’s statement that the DA has not ruled out a coalition with the ANC is not surprising, but such a marriage would neutralise both parties
04 March 2021 - 05:00
I knew from the start it was going to be a tricky proposition. On the day my son Khanyani was due to go back to boarding school, my niece Luyanda, whom I had not seen in 10 years, arrived in Joburg to stay with us as she starts a new job.
At 17 Khanyani is a basketball player who makes me look like a midget even though I am much, much taller than Thabo Mbeki; Luyanda, 28, is as thin as a rake. Khanyani can swallow the entire Union Buildings complex and still look hungry; Luyanda can look full after eating a handful of toothpicks...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now