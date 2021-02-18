Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Why would a state-owned bank be different? Mismanagement, ineptitude and corruption have been the undoing of our state enterprises. Why would a state-owned bank be different? BL PREMIUM

It is one of those (non)debates that keep flaring up every now and then: is the creation of a state bank necessary to bring about fairness in the financial sector?

The discussions over this question occur at different levels of the ANC almost every year...