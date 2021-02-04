Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: South Africans love a temperance tantrum Bheki Cele’s lack of tact can make him look like a clown, but he was trying to save us from ourselves by enforcing the lockdown booze ban BL PREMIUM

Love him or hate him, but you can’t ignore police minister Bheki Cele. Yes, I know, you are probably shaking your head that someone should be so inconsiderate as to even mention that name.

For as long as I have known him, since the early 1990s when he was a political activist in KwaZulu-Natal, Cele’s major fault has been his honesty and frankness. He lacks diplomacy. That is why it is easy to perceive him as a buffoon. One sometimes gets a sense that Cele does not think before he speaks. Every time he is on television I find myself holding my breath or cringing. I imagine members of the liquor lobby — rich, powerful and influential — do the same...