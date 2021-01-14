FRED KHUMALO: Let’s celebrate Elon Musk
Why is it difficult to draw inspiration from a fellow South African who went to an apartheid-era school but went on to conquer the world in his field?
14 January 2021 - 05:00
When I learnt earlier this week that Tesla boss Elon Musk had overtaken Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man, a part of me celebrated. I don’t work for any of his companies. I have never met him. All I know of him is based on snippets of his life reported in the media. In other words, his achievements will not have a direct bearing on me.
Yet I couldn’t help the glow of pride for the simple reason that, though he is based in the US, he was born here, in my country — once dismissed by President Carrot Hair as a shithole nation, as he referred to Africa and Haiti. Yet this shithole has produced a world beater now feted as a manifestation of the American dream...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now