Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Turn back the tide Closing beaches is the right move to fight Covid infections, as anyone who has been to a Durban beach in the festive season can attest

Last month I posted a simple message on Facebook: let us close our beaches for the festive season. In less than an hour I had 400 responses. Many were downright insulting, calling me an uppity, privileged, self-hating black person. Didn’t I know that the festive season was the only time underprivileged black people could go to the sea, not only to enjoy themselves but to wash away the bad luck and suffering visited on them by unsympathetic, exploitative employers?

On and on the diatribes went. Mind you, this was before tougher restrictions were imposed on Nelson Mandela Bay, virtually closing the metropole, thanks to the alarming rates of Covid-19 infections...