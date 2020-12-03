Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Reparations all round? Maybe the veterans have a point, after all: why not pay reparations to all black people? But how would this be funded? BL PREMIUM

In the early 2000s I had the good fortune to report on the sometimes deadly land invasions in Zimbabwe. Twenty years after independence, the land was still in the hands of a white minority, many of whom were absentee owners. Yes, the owners had legitimate claims on the land as they had paid for it, regardless of how, historically, it had been taken by force from indigenous people.

At the Lancaster House talks that marked the end of hostilities between Ian Smith’s regime and the black majority, Britain had undertaken to finance the transfer of land gradually. But they had failed to come to the party...