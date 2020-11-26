Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Mbongeni Ngema — fact or fiction? Playwright Mbongeni Ngema says he has closed the chapter on abusing women, but some wonder if he is just playing to the box office BL PREMIUM

I don’t know if my observation is correct, but Durbanites, unlike Joburgers, seem to have taken to the relaxation of Covid restrictions with alacrity, moving out of their homes in huge numbers and flocking to clubs and restaurants.

Last weekend I went to two clubs in Durban — one in Chesterville, the other in Sydenham — where revellers danced to live music, ate and made merry. I felt I was being paranoid by keeping my mask on, even though they were open-air venues. When food was served at the Chesterville club I suggested to my friends that we go instead to a sit-down restaurant where conditions would be controlled and sober...