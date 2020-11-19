Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Books, food and countryside When the menu arrived, we couldn’t make up our minds, as everything sounded so exquisite BL PREMIUM

I was meant to be a guinea pig but I ended up stuffing my face like a pig. This is how it started: the forever innovative Jenny Crwys Williams of Kaya FM has started a new book club, and to launch it she wanted the perfect venue and the right kind of author.

Whatever secret credentials she was looking for, she thought I had them, so she picked me. And her choice of venue, L’antico Giardino in Lanseria, was spot-on. It was far enough from Joburg’s bustle to give you a sense of rustic tranquillity, but not too physically taxing to get there.