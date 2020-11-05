Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Greenside — a small suburb full of flavour On a Friday evening, the streets of Greenside are abuzz, making my spot ideal for people-watching BL PREMIUM

If you stand at a street corner in Lagos, Nigeria, pick up a rock and throw it at random into the surging crowds, you are likely to hit a professor. Do the same in Joburg, and you are likely to hit a tsotsi.

I want to add a third layer to this piece of street philosophy: throw a rock in Greenside, and you are likely to hit the window of an exquisite restaurant. This little suburb has everything, from serious, cosy restaurants to European-style street cafés.