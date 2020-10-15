Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: The real Korean deal The families who walked in were Korean and Chinese, which gave me hope that this restaurant was the genuine article. I was not disappointed BL PREMIUM

Last week I devoted my column to Thai cuisine, and have decided to keep the East Asian theme going this week.

You need to be referred by someone, or to have done a Google search for Korean restaurants nearby, to locate Dae Jang Kum. It is hidden in a row of shops behind Rivonia Boulevard. The signage is neither striking nor inviting.