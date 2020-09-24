Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: A tasteful celebration A lower lockdown alert level was just the excuse for serious dining in a delightful ambience, and this establishment was the ideal venue BL PREMIUM

As soon as we stepped across the threshold of Bennigan’s in Kensington, we suspected we were going to have a good time.

About time, too. The declaration of a milder level of lockdown had to be celebrated.