FRED KHUMALO: A Greek with a welcome gift George Bizos was a man whose many small acts of generosity, like he showed to me, weren't even seen by his millions of admirers

My first one-on-one encounter with George Bizos, whose death is being mourned by many South Africans right now, was memorably hilarious.

In 2007 we were both guests at the Cape Town International Book Fair, there to launch our debut books.